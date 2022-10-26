THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:
Wednesday:
- The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
- St. Stephen is hosting Halloween at the farmer’s market from 3 - 7 p.m. at Alice Price Park. The event features a free petting zoo, jump castle and a hot dog and drink for the first 50 children.
Saturday:
- Bunnelle Youth Board is hosting a trunk-or-treat in Georgetown from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held at Beck Administration Center located at 2018 Church Street in Georgetown.
- The Daniel Island School PTA and POA are hosting a Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Walk. The Halloween bash runs from 5 - 7 p.m. with the pumpkin walk taking place beginning at dusk. Organizers are asking for anyone carving or painting a pumpkin for the walk to drop them off between noon and 3 p.m. at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell. The event will take place at Smythe Park.
- Hanahan Parks and Rec will host a trunk-or-treat event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hanahan Amphitheater. The event includes a movie and a costume contest.
Sunday:
- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Town Hall. Deputies will have decorated patrol cars and will be giving away candy.
Monday:
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.