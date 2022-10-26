THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry

SC Lottery
Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.

Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:

Wednesday:

Saturday:

  • Bunnelle Youth Board is hosting a trunk-or-treat in Georgetown from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held at Beck Administration Center located at 2018 Church Street in Georgetown.
  • The Daniel Island School PTA and POA are hosting a Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Walk. The Halloween bash runs from 5 - 7 p.m. with the pumpkin walk taking place beginning at dusk. Organizers are asking for anyone carving or painting a pumpkin for the walk to drop them off between noon and 3 p.m. at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell. The event will take place at Smythe Park.
  • Hanahan Parks and Rec will host a trunk-or-treat event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hanahan Amphitheater. The event includes a movie and a costume contest.

Sunday:

Monday:

