THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry

The Daniel Island School PTA and POA are hosting a Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Walk . The Halloween bash runs from 5 - 7 p.m. with the pumpkin walk taking place beginning at dusk. Organizers are asking for anyone carving or painting a pumpkin for the walk to drop them off between noon and 3 p.m. at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell. The event will take place at Smythe Park.