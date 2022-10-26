SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/25)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A Playoffs - 2nd round

Ashley Ridge 3, Conway 2 - The Swamp Foxes will host Wando in the 3rd round on Thursday

Wando 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Warriors will travel to Ashley Ridge on Thursday for the 3rd round

Lexington 3, Summerville 1

Carolina Forest 3, West Ashley 0

2-A Playoffs - 2nd Round

Bishop England 3, North Central 0 - The Bishops will host Andrew Jackson on Thursday for round 3

Andrew Jackson 3, Woodland 1

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Buford 0 - The Landsharks will host Academic Magnet on Thursday in round 3

Academic Magnet 3, Chesterfield 0 - The Raptors head to Oceanside for round 3.

