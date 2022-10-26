Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/25)
5-A Playoffs - 2nd round
Ashley Ridge 3, Conway 2 - The Swamp Foxes will host Wando in the 3rd round on Thursday
Wando 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Warriors will travel to Ashley Ridge on Thursday for the 3rd round
Lexington 3, Summerville 1
Carolina Forest 3, West Ashley 0
2-A Playoffs - 2nd Round
Bishop England 3, North Central 0 - The Bishops will host Andrew Jackson on Thursday for round 3
Andrew Jackson 3, Woodland 1
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Buford 0 - The Landsharks will host Academic Magnet on Thursday in round 3
Academic Magnet 3, Chesterfield 0 - The Raptors head to Oceanside for round 3.
