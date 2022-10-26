SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update - Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 2 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 44-23 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 38-20 win over Houston

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Did not have a catch in a 42-34 win over New Orleans. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 56 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and 1 TFL in a 33-14 win over New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 44-23 loss to Kansas City. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 24-6 win over Detroit. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

High School Volleyball playoff scores (10/24)