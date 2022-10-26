Lowcountry NFL Update - Week 7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 2 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 44-23 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 38-20 win over Houston

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Did not have a catch in a 42-34 win over New Orleans. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 56 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and 1 TFL in a 33-14 win over New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 44-23 loss to Kansas City. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 24-6 win over Detroit. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

