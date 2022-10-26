Lowcountry school districts receive millions in grants for electric buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Three school districts in the Lowcountry are receiving a total of 40 buses as part of a new federal program.

The breakdown of buses and how much federal grant money each district is receiving is listed below:

Orangeburg County School District: 16 buses and $6.32 million

Dorchester District Four: Eight buses and $3.16 million

Georgetown County School District: 16 buses and $6.32 million

The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.

Roughly $1 billion is going toward the purchase of “clean” school buses for districts across the U.S. Money for the new purchases is available under the federal Clean School Bus Program, which includes $5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.

Only about 1% of the nation’s 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year, but the push to abandon traditional diesel buses has gained momentum in recent years.

