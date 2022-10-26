SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry school districts receive millions in grants for electric buses

The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.
The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.(WRDW)
By Rey Llerena and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Three school districts in the Lowcountry are receiving a total of 40 buses as part of a new federal program.

The breakdown of buses and how much federal grant money each district is receiving is listed below:

  • Orangeburg County School District: 16 buses and $6.32 million
  • Dorchester District Four: Eight buses and $3.16 million
  • Georgetown County School District: 16 buses and $6.32 million

The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.

Roughly $1 billion is going toward the purchase of “clean” school buses for districts across the U.S. Money for the new purchases is available under the federal Clean School Bus Program, which includes $5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.

Only about 1% of the nation’s 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year, but the push to abandon traditional diesel buses has gained momentum in recent years.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

Latest News

Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the Charleston County jail.
Justice Dept. will not pursue federal charges against deputies in Sutherland death
You can watch the Live 5 Voter Guide on Live 5+, the free streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire,...
WATCH: Live 5 Voter Guide gets voters ready for early voting, general election
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Land approved for K-8 school and more mobile units in Berkeley County Schools