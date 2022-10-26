Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a downtown business Tuesday.

Jordan Scott, 24, was arrested following the shooting at 72 Queen St.

Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees got into an altercation around 5 p.m. when one of them fired at least once.

Police on scene were investigating in an alley near Poogan’s Porch and Husk.

Police say no one was hurt in the gunfire.

