Man wanted in Beaufort Co. shooting, sheriff’s office says

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting.

Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, has been identified as the person responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man at a gas station in Burton Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to 3076 Trask Parkway at 11:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

Through an investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as Smalls, deputies say. The victim and Smalls knew each other, officials say.

Smalls stands at 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smalls is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace related to this event.

The sheriff’s office says Smalls is currently out on bond for a 2019 incident where he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime as well as a 2021 incident where he was charged with burglary first-degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information on where Smalls might be, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-255-3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Authorities say Smalls is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.