Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula

By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula.

Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue.

By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet or less.

Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield said this concept is usually seen in larger cities because there are very particular location requirements due to the limited parking space.

He said micro-dwellings need to be near transportation, a grocery store, and a job or education center.

“In order for the micro-unit concept to work you need to not have as much parking, and so in order to facilitate everyone in the building not having a car, they have to be able to get to those necessities of life,” Summerfield said.

The location of this proposed development is within walking distance of MUSC, Publix, the bus route, and the future Lowcountry Rapid Transit system.

Summerfield said he envisions this proposed development to fit the lives of people like travel nurses or professors who need somewhere to live when they come to town for an extended stay.

The developer said the proposed development is located in an “incredibly walkable neighborhood,” and that he thinks Charleston, as an urban city, shouldn’t be centered around an automobile. He said the units will be “price approachable,” and he hopes to provide one micro solution to solving the housing crisis.

Today’s meeting is at 4:30 p.m. at 2 George Street, for more meeting details click here.

