SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police called a “non-life-threatening” injury.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

Latest News

A 58-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Summerville man found guilty of sexually assaulting 13-year-old
The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.
Lowcountry school districts receive millions in grants for electric buses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry school districts receive millions in grants for electric buses
Jobs at W International are available in manufacturing, engineering and quality. Positions...
Working Wednesdays: W International hiring welders and others