1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police called a “non-life-threatening” injury.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Barnwell Ave. is blocked off by 7-10 @NCPD units. This is located right off Meeting St. Rd. Still waiting on confirmation from officials of what exactly happened. pic.twitter.com/sYGM7I008U — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) October 26, 2022

