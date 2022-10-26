SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Obamacare premiums up; subsidies will help

Affordable Care Act premiums are rising by 4 percent for 2023, but enhanced subsidies will...
Affordable Care Act premiums are rising by 4 percent for 2023, but enhanced subsidies will protect most enrollees.(Healthcare.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After four years in a row of premium declines, Affordable Care Act health insurance policies will be more costly in 2023.

The average monthly premium for the benchmark silver plan will go up by 4 percent in the 33 states participating in the federal exchange.

That’s compared to this year’s drop of 3 percent.

Despite the bump for 2023, most enrollees won’t feel the increase thanks to enhanced federal subsidies that congressional Democrats were able to extend.

Consumers will be able to start comparing ACA plans Wednesday. Open enrollment launches Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15.

The increase in Obamacare premiums for next year mirrors the trend in employer-sponsored coverage.

Experts say most workers can expect to see premiums and out-of-pocket costs increase at a faster rate than in recent years due to inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

Latest News

A California family is terrified after a woman with a pickaxe smashed the windows of their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman with pickax vandalizes family’s home
A California family is terrified after a woman with a pickaxe smashed the windows of their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman with pickax vandalizes family’s home
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
The University of South Carolina announced it would use a streamlined version of its...
University of South Carolina announces new logo, spirit mark