St. Stephen looking forward to community input working through EPA revitalization grant

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County and the town of St. Stephen are getting to work using a $500,000 environmental grant.

The EPA Brownfield Grant money is meant to identify and make a plan to clean up run-down properties that may have contaminated materials on the land so it can eventually be redeveloped.

County Economic Development Director Kristin Lanier says St. Stephen is an area where officials are looking forward to investing in redevelopment.

“We asked them to put together a steering committee of community members because we understand any type of activity in the community, especially grant driven opportunities have to be driven by the community. So from that town hall, we sat down with the community members, and they actually provided a lot of insight that went into the grant that we wrote,” Lanier says.

Daniel Kredensor moved to St. Stephen to be a part of the small-town charm. He says he loves the area and is excited for what its future holds.

“It’s a small community. Everybody really is wonderful to each other. We take care of everybody here. The community itself is very much alive,” Kredensor says.

The grant will allow the county and town to identify as many as 15 to 20 pieces of land they want to revitalize before working the list down to a few main focuses. Officials already have their eye on the old St. Stephen High School and Old Lumber Mill.

Kredensor says it would be great to see opportunities like a community center come back to the school and a working company providing jobs take over the mill. He also hopes people will get involved in the town halls, committees and surveys that will soon be coming about the project.

“Everyone needs to be a part of this. It’s not just elected officials. And it’s not just you know, one or two people from the county. It is the people of town and it really needing that participation because the county doesn’t know every site that people think should be fixed,” he says.

As of October first, the money has been available and officials say the first steps are getting a qualified consultant to help and setting up the community outreach phase.

“This is where the community can start sending insights that they want to look at, and we will actually create like a ranking tool to kind of determine based on all the sites that are presented which one we deem we should look at in the first notch,” Lanier says.

The grant can be used to identify old sites that may have asbestos, lead paint, gas soil contamination or chemical remnants. Those types of hazards need to be properly identified and the county needs to create a plan for safely removing them with this grant to apply for more money to begin any work.

“There was a lot of history that comes into it, so when you come into a brownfield grant or in really any community you look around and you might see some unused properties, but the folks that live there, you know, they know the history of these of these communities in the in these properties,’ Lanier says.

Officials hosted a town hall about the grant. They also plan to send out information in different forms including online and handouts to make sure people are able to participate in the process starting early next year. You can watch the full meeting on the town’s Facebook page.

In a statement, St. Stephen Mayor John Rivers says:

I was pleased to see the participants at the Town Hall Meeting, held on October 20, 2022, at the American Legion Hut. Their questions were asked and answered. I think many misconceptions were cleared up during this exchange of information. We will continue in our efforts to keep the community informed, inspired and involved. I thank the Berkeley County Economic Development Department for their crucial partnership in this project. Our continued growth will depend on the actions of the town officials and a supporting community working together on one accord.

Officials say this is the first step in a years long investment into revitalizing St. Stephen. They hope to have outreach programs ramp up at the start of the new year and want people to get as involved as possible.

