Summerville man found guilty of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

A 58-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
A 58-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2019.

Solicitor David Pascoe announced that 58-year-old Mark Anthony Brown was sentenced on Tuesday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

Prosecutors say Brown was staying with a friend at a Summerville residence when he was left alone with three minors. One of the children, a 13-year-old girl, fell asleep on the living room floor and woke up to find Brown assaulting her. Officials say the girl ran to hide in a closet and called 911.

When deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they met Brown at the front door, and he offered to get the girl from the closet. Officials say Brown instead fled from the scene.

Brown faced a maximum of 15 years, and Judge Thomas W. Cooper, Jr. sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Brown had been on the Sex Offender Registry since a 1983 incident when he was convicted of raping a stranger, authorities say.

