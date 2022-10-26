Sutherland family holds conference after DOJ announces no charges against deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of Jamal Sutherland is holding a news conference following the announcement that the Department of Justice will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County deputies.

Jamal died on Jan. 5, 2021, after being forcibly extracted from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge at the Charleston County Detention Center.

After reviewing evidence, prosecutors did not find enough to charge the two deputies involved in Jamal’s extraction with federal criminal civil rights charges, according to spokesman Derek Shoemake.

No criminal charges were ever issued to the deputies either.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson called the death a “travesty” and said it should not have happened. However, Wilson said she could not “prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt in this case.”

Jamal’s mother, Amy Sutherland, said, “Justice was denied,” following that decision in July 2021.

Jamal’s death sparked several protests in the Charleston area that called for the deputies to be criminally charged.

Before the decision to not press criminal charges was announced, a judge approved a $10 million settlement between Sutherland’s family and Charleston County, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the City of North Charleston.

The conference is set to start at 2 p.m.

