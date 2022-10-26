University of South Carolina announces new logo, spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced a new logo and a new spirit mark.

The school announced a simplification of its branding with a new “USC” spirit logo and kept the focus on the iconic tree-and-gates academic logo.

The University of South Carolina announced it would use a streamlined version of its tree-and-gate logo for academic branding beginning in 2023. (University of South Carolina)

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

The University of South Carolina announced a new spirit mark to begin in 2023. The school will retire the "UofSC" branding that was adopted in 2019. (University of South Carolina)

The changes include discontinuing the use of the “UofSC” logo mark that was adopted in 2019. The university will be referred to as the University of South Carolina, USC, South Carolina or Carolina in editorial and marketing materials.

Athletic logos will not be impacted by the change.

The school says the branding update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023, but some changes will take place immediately. The previous branding will be updated in a phased manner during sign maintenance and replacement.

