USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023

The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
The new USC logo announced Wednseday.(USC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday a new spirit mark. The simplified logo focuses on the tree and gates and introduces a USC spirit mark.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

The university said it is also sunsetting the “UofSC” logo adopted in 2019. The new branding will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 with some changes going into effect immediately.

