SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Working Wednesdays: W International hiring welders and others

Jobs at W International are available in manufacturing, engineering and quality. Positions...
Jobs at W International are available in manufacturing, engineering and quality. Positions include machinist, welding engineer, technical writer, painter/blaster, weld student, quality assurance engineer, and many others.(W International)
By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to work with a government contractor.

W International in Goose Creek is a heavy steel fabrication company. It mainly supports the Navy with building large complex components for the new fleet of submarines and aircraft carriers.

Jobs at W International are available in manufacturing, engineering and quality. Positions include machinist, welding engineer, technical writer, painter/blaster, weld student, quality assurance engineer, and many others.

You may apply at the link.

The chief administrative officer for W International will talk about career opportunities with the company on Working Wednesdays.

You can watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if you’d like to work with the company.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: University of South Carolina announces new logo, spirit mark
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Justice Dept. will not pursue federal charges against deputies in Sutherland death
The grants are a part of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle efforts.
Lowcountry school districts receive millions in grants for electric buses
Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry