Working Wednesdays: W International hiring welders and others

Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to work with a government contractor.

W International in Goose Creek is a heavy steel fabrication company. It mainly supports the Navy with building large complex components for the new fleet of submarines and aircraft carriers.

Jobs at W International are available in manufacturing, engineering and quality. Positions include machinist, welding engineer, technical writer, painter/blaster, weld student, quality assurance engineer, and many others.

The chief administrative officer for W International will talk about career opportunities with the company on Working Wednesdays.

