1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police.

One person has been taken into custody, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

