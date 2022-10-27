Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

SC Lottery
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night.(Berkeley County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night.

Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the Hampton Inn around 9:13 p.m. for reports a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the gunshot victim on the sidewalk near the entrance of the hotel. Police say the victim had a California driver’s license.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect and said he chased after him after the incident, authorities say.

Police say a K9 helped them locate the suspect at a nearby business in Azalea Square. The suspect’s gun, ammunition and clothing were also found.

Profit was taken into custody without incident.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

