Charleston man pleads guilty to tax charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man pleaded guilty in federal court in connection to preparing false and fraudulent income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

David Washington, 55, is subject to a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

The DOJ says court evidence revealed Washington operated a fraud scheme where he claimed false business losses for taxpayers whose returns he was preparing to offset reported income.

The amount of the losses claimed by Washington generated a substantial tax refund to which the taxpayers were not entitled and resulted in a significant loss of tax revenue to the federal government, according to the DOJ.

“Those who seek to violate the tax laws, however, will face this office and our federal partners at the IRS as we will continue to investigate and vigorously prosecute those who violate the law,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said.

United States District Judge David C. Norton accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Washington after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report.

The case was investigated by the IRS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy F. Bower prosecuted the case.

