SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston man pleads guilty to tax charges

David Washington, 55, is subject to a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a...
David Washington, 55, is subject to a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man pleaded guilty in federal court in connection to preparing false and fraudulent income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

David Washington, 55, is subject to a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

The DOJ says court evidence revealed Washington operated a fraud scheme where he claimed false business losses for taxpayers whose returns he was preparing to offset reported income.

The amount of the losses claimed by Washington generated a substantial tax refund to which the taxpayers were not entitled and resulted in a significant loss of tax revenue to the federal government, according to the DOJ.

“Those who seek to violate the tax laws, however, will face this office and our federal partners at the IRS as we will continue to investigate and vigorously prosecute those who violate the law,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said.

United States District Judge David C. Norton accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Washington after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report.

The case was investigated by the IRS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy F. Bower prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body and is working to determine the cause...
Coroner’s office recovers dead body in N. Charleston
Jordan Scott was arrested after a shooting incident at a Queen Street business Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting

Latest News

Charleston County GOP Chairman Maurice Washington’s membership was revoked from a local...
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 holds dedication for newest school
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting.
Police investigate North Charleston shooting