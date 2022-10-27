SC Lottery
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

North Charleston Police are investigating after a body that appears to have been dead for some time was recovered, according to Police Chief Reggie Burgess
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday.

Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

A police report states officers were informed that a train driver with CSX saw the body in the woods.

Officers searched the woods and located the body face down on the ground. The body appeared to have been dead for some time, Police Chief Reggie Burgess said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

