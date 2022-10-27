Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash.

Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

