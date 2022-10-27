SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 78.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 26-year-old victim of a Tuesday morning crash on U.S. 78.

Brandon S. Johnson, from St. George, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. near Molly Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye. A 2004 Sedan that was headed west on Highway 78 collided with a 2022 International tractor-trailer traveling east, he said.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Pye said.

The crash remains under investigation, Pye said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
Jordan Scott was arrested after a shooting incident at a Queen Street business Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body and is working to determine the cause...
Coroner’s office recovers dead body in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St....
Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina Fair safety
Gates open for the Coastal Carolina fair Thursday afternoon.
Gates open to the Coastal Carolina Fair on Thursday