Crews respond to overturned log truck; fatality reported

It happened on County Line Road just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station.
It happened on County Line Road just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is investigating an overturned log truck in the Nesmith area Thursday.

It happened on County Line Road just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station.

There is a confirmed entrapment with a fatality, the fire department stated in a tweet. Crews say the preliminary investigation points to it being a single-vehicle crash.

Firefighters ask you to avoid the area as they say Mingo Exxon to Highway 512 will be closed for some time.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

