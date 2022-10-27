DD2 holds dedication for newest school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is hosting a dedication ceremony for one of its newest schools on Thursday.

East Edistio Middle School opened this year and Principal Brion Rutherford says he’s most excited to show off the students’ talents and give people a chance to check out the new building.

East Edisto has a fine arts department, a robotics program and a handful of sports teams that will all be showcasing their talents and work at Thursday’s ceremony.

Rutherford says it’s a top priority to better understand their kids’ interests and support them in any way they can.

“One of the biggest challenges we had opening this school was building a true student culture, because we have so many children from so many different places, and I just appreciate our parents and our community’s patience as we really worked hard to develop that vision for student access here,” Rutherford says.

Rutherford says over the past two weeks he feels like his students have really settled in a have found their rhythm as a group.

Rutherford says it was important for the school to hire hardworking teachers who have a passion for kids and he believes they’ve done just that.

The school currently has around 900 students with the potential to house 1,000.

As more people move to the area, Rutherford says he expects more students to enroll, so the school board and the superintendent are working on plans to space out students so no school gets overcrowded.

Thursday’s student showcase begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dedication ceremony beginning around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.