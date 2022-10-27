DD2 Supt. wants to close achievement gap during school year following report card data

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two received high marks in this year’s state report cards, with some of the highest scores in the Lowcountry, but the superintendent says there’s always room to be better.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says he was initially impressed with the district’s scores on the state’s report card, but there are some areas he wants to improve over the coming year.

Robbins said he was proud all three of the district’s high schools received excellent ratings, and no schools received a below average or lower rating this year.

He added it is not fair to compare this year’s scores to pre-pandemic years because of how much society has changed in that time.

The superintendent said students living with poverty in the district performed average on the report card. However, the achievement gap widened between the lowest performing students and the highest performing.

He said that’s a red flag and something they want to improve on this year by removing barriers and providing more resources to students who need it.

“We want to make sure we’re closing that gap that exists because of those exterior factors,” Robbins said. “My fear was when we went into the pandemic and a lot of our students went into a virtual environment and didn’t have the resources and support at home, we’re basically dropping a grenade in that cliff, and we were blowing that achievement gap right back open.”

Robbins said overall he’s proud of how far the district has come since the pandemic and should be celebrated for their accomplishments.

