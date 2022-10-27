Deputies asking for info on unsolved murder of 5-year-old girl

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on a cold case in West Ashley to come forward 11 years later.

Deputies say Allison Griffor, 5, died after someone fired a shotgun through a house door on Oct. 25, 2011.

At 1 a.m. that morning, Griffor’s father went to answer a knock at the door of their home on 1733 Pierpont Ave. Before her father could answer, a shotgun was fired through the door.

A pellet from the blast went through a wall, which hit Griffor as she slept in bed, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was taken to MUSC, where she died two days later.

No arrests have even been made in this case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

