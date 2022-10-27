SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash

A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St....
A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said.(St. John's Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said.

The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say the driver hit a deer on the road, lost control of the vehicle and hit a house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the fire district said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
Jordan Scott was arrested after a shooting incident at a Queen Street business Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body and is working to determine the cause...
Coroner’s office recovers dead body in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 26-year-old victim of a Tuesday morning...
Coroner IDs victim of Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina Fair safety
Gates open for the Coastal Carolina fair Thursday afternoon.
Gates open to the Coastal Carolina Fair on Thursday