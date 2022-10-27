Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said.

The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say the driver hit a deer on the road, lost control of the vehicle and hit a house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the fire district said.

