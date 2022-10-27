SC Lottery
A Few Clouds & Cooler End of the Week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will be a little below normal as we head into the end of the week and upcoming weekend. A coastal trough of low pressure will hang around into Friday before moisture moves north along a warm front later into the weekend. A small chance of a shower will sneak into the area tonight and Friday followed by another small chance of rain Saturday, Sunday and Halloween. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy each day for the rest of the week with some days winding up cloudier than others. Right now, it appears Saturday may be sunnier than Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s. Warmer weather will move back in on Halloween with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Halloween but most of us will stay dry. We’ll keep you posted.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Low near 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

HALLOWEEN: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78.

