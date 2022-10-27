Gates open to the Coastal Carolina Fair on Thursday

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gates open for the Coastal Carolina fair Thursday afternoon.

With over 30 rides, 60 food vendors, special events and concerts, they’re expecting a large group of visitors from across the Lowcountry.

Fair representatives say they have rules in place to help ensure a fun and safe experience for visitors.

Those attending the fair are asked not to bring weapons, alcohol, drugs, glass containers or coolers to the event.

In addition, people will pass through metal detectors as they enter the fairgrounds.

Officials say officers from the Aviation Authority and Charleston and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices will be on hand along with a private security firm to assist at the gates.

The fair is also enforcing a clear bag policy for a second year.

Allowed bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, one-gallon freezer bags and small clutch bags without a handle or strap that does not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

The fair has added new food and ride options this year as well.

Officials say visitors will be able to find Brazilian foods at the fair for the first time. Visitors will also still be able to find the high-demand turkey legs, candy apples, elephant ears and funnel cakes.

This year’s fair also features three new rides, the Dutch Wheel, the Banshee and the Beast. The rides add to the traditionally popular Ferris wheel, roller coasters, swings and tilt-a-whirls

The Coastal Carolina Fair features a full slate of live entertainment opening up with Neal McCoy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A full list of live music can be found here.

In addition to all the food, fun and music, the fair includes longtime staples like the fine art show, youth art show and chili cook-off.

Tickets for the fair can be purchased at the gate or from participating Circle K stores.

Online sales through the Coastal Carolina Fair website have been temporarily halted as of Thursday morning. Fair officials say they are waiting to find out if the service will return this year. Anyone who purchased tickets online will still be able to use those tickets.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and runs through Nov. 6. Click here for a full list of operating hours.

