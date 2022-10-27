Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K-9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are mourning the loss of a retired four-legged member.

Retired K-9 Spike died of old age Tuesday night, the agency announced on Facebook.

The agency said Spike worked for the sheriff’s office for five years and had two handlers. Spike was trained in narcotics detection, article searches and tracking suspects.

Spike lived with Investigator Eric Holtzback after retirement. The agency said Spike enjoyed trips to the mountains and playing on the beach.

Holtzback said Spike also enjoyed truck rides and chasing tennis balls.

