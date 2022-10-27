Jedburg Road residents fight to keep moratorium in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic, flooding and overall security. These are just a few of the concerns that people who live on Jedburg Road have about possible developments.

“I wanted the ruralness. I wanted the size of the lots. I wanted the, you know, quietness,” resident Jonathan Lee said.

This is what people who live on Jedburg Road wanted when they first moved to the area. But with this possible new development coming in...

“It would increase traffic dramatically and it would increase, you know, flooding in a zone that already floods when it drizzles rain outside on a regular day,” resident Mike Penn said.

Pulte Homes, a developer, has applied to Berkeley County for the second time to lift the building moratorium on Jedburg Road If it is lifted, 465 homes will be built on 227 acres along with a possible new school. In a second community meeting, dozens of people who live here say they do not want this to happen.

“The sheriff was just here a couple nights ago and talking about how they’re already 30 police officers down. They can’t get people no matter how much they’re offering to pay. They just can’t get the people. You add another 460 homes, what’s that going to do for security purposes?” resident Robert Faas said.

Another option that Pulte Homes discussed was building around 300 homes on about 200 acres. Community members say this option is better, but they don’t want their country land to go away.

“We don’t want to live in a Cane Bay. We don’t want to live in a Nexton. We don’t want to live in a Pulte Homes subdivision. We want to live in our own land and, you know, have our peace and quiet,” resident Mike Penn said.

“They want to move to our community. Well, what are you going to do for us? Because there’s got to be a give and a take and I recognize that, but if you just take everything, well then, the community’s lost and everyone existing in the community just winds up leaving,” resident Jonathan Lee said.

Pulte Homes declined to comment. They said in the meeting that the next step is to take comments from tonight’s and last week’s community meetings and make possible changes to the plan before submitting it. They’re going to look at doing more of a corridor study and revisit the flex one option before the county reviews it on Nov. 14.

