SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
Jordan Scott was arrested after a shooting incident at a Queen Street business Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body and is working to determine the cause...
Coroner’s office recovers dead body in N. Charleston

Latest News

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina Fair safety
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine battles intensify; Russia eyes space retaliation