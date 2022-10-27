Police investigate North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store.

Officers were then informed of a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole at Alton Street and Railroad Avenue, the report states.

A man was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and taken to a hospital, the report states. Officers noted that the passenger door was open, but the driver’s door was closed and located.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known. There was no information on possible suspects.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.