SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company

Latest News

FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6....
Citadel cadet pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up...
City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees