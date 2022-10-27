Robert Quinn traded to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Robert Quinn was traded by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 4th round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the deal, the Ft. Dorchester alum goes from a rebuilding team to the league’s last undefeated team this season.

Quinn is in his 12th season in the NFL after being a first round pick of the then St. Louis Rams in 2011. He would move to LA with the franchise in 2016. After that, Quinn would play one season each with the Dolphins in 2018 and the Cowboys in 2019. He was in the middle of his 3rd season in Chicago.

“I think it’s another great player on this team,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth, and I’m excited to meet him. I’m excited to meet him (Thursday) when he comes.”

After breaking the Bears team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021, Quinn is off to a slow start this season with just 1 sack.

“I know the Eagles are really fortunate to have him,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.

Quinn has 102 sacks for his career including his career high 19 in 2013 when he was an All-Pro selection with the Rams.

He graduated from Ft. Dorchester in 2008 after playing with future fellow NFL players Carlos Dunlap and Byron Maxwell with the Patriots.

