SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s office searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 26.
Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 26.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Hadija Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 25, but authorities say they don’t believe she got on a plane. Officials say Fall lives in the West Ashley area.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black sandals. Her family told authorities she doesn’t have her phone or wallet.

Fall stands at 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Fall might be, they are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Jordan Scott was arrested after a shooting incident at a Queen Street business Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigate North Charleston shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street.
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened...
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Dr. Shane Robbins said the achievement gap widened between the lowest performing students and...
DD2 Supt. wants to close achievement gap during school year following report card data