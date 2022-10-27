Sheriff’s office searching for missing 21-year-old woman

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Hadija Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 25, but authorities say they don’t believe she got on a plane. Officials say Fall lives in the West Ashley area.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black sandals. Her family told authorities she doesn’t have her phone or wallet.

Fall stands at 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Fall might be, they are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.