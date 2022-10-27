Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Miss Pettigrew and Merlin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every Wednesday Live 5 News highlights two animals up for adoption at shelters all over the Lowcountry to try and help them find their forever homes. We call it Waggin’ Wednesday!

This week, our friends are from the Charleston Animal Society.

Up first is Miss Pettigrew, who is a 2-year-old female that requests to be the lady of your house! The shelter says that she loves to go on walks and is quite polite on the leash. As a proper woman of class, she would like no other dogs in the home so that all your attention can go to her! She loves to have fun, from dancing for treats to major zoomies in the yard.

Miss Pettigrew can be quite spirited, so she’d do well in a home with an active lifestyle to accommodate her passion for life. She has spent 102 days at the shelter, making her one of their longest stay residents, so she is ready to come home and join your family!

Next is Merlin, the magic man! Merlin is a 2-year-old shepherd mix looking to have some fun. The shelter says he will go all out once the tennis ball has been thrown! He does like to engage briefly in bits of play with other dogs, and is otherwise very social. Merlin is a big goofball with an even bigger heart, and he loves to hang out with his people!

If you would like either of these fluffy friends to join your household, go on down to Charleston Animal Society on 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.