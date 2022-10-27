SC Lottery
West Ashley pizzeria remembers employee killed in armed robbery

Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021,...
Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021, around the parking lot of Paisano’s Pizza Grill.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley Pizza restaurant is closed Thursday to honor an employee who was killed in an armed robbery exactly one year ago.

Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021, around the parking lot of Paisano’s Pizza Grill.

In the wake of that shooting, three people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection to the 20-year-old’s death.

“We will be celebrating and remembering the life of Logan Traynham together as a family,” the restaurant stated in a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone for your prayers and thoughts that you have sent out to his family and friends. We miss you and think about you every day Logan.”

