Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.

Ten women from across South Carolina were recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community, health, entrepreneurship, and culture.

“The event is about women, empowering women,” YWCA Greater Charleston Executive Director LaVanda Brown said.

“We will honor 10 women from eight different industries who are not only fierce in their careers, they’re fierce in their faith, and they’re fierce in their fight for equity,” Brown said.

Seven of the 10 honorees serve in leadership roles in the Tri-County:

Sarah Castle, Director of Amazon Technical Academy and instructor at College of Charleston

Patrice Black Davis, VP of Student Services for Trident Technical College

Shakeima Clark Chatman, Owner of The Chatman Group with Keller Williams Realty

Rebecca Ryan Collett, Owner of Collett Media and former journalist

Natalie A. Ham, Attorney for Charleston County

Jessica D. Kearse, Senior Consultant Yovant

Richie Simone Lee, Owner of Birthing With Purpose

Margie Moore-Williamson, Exe. Dir. of The ARC of South Carolina

Ilsia Muniz, DOJ Certified Representative Immigrant Connection

Sherrika Myers, Founder of Every 1 Voice Matters

Live 5 anchor Ann McGill served as co-host for the luncheon. Instead of a speaker, the honorees shared advice and life experiences with the audience, which consisted of women and men.

The YWCA Greater Charleston is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.