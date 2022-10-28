Charleston stormwater department ‘roughly half staffed’ as vacancies increase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people responsible for cleaning out ditches and Charleston’s numerous projects to address flooding, but they are having issues filling vacancies.

The city says the vacancies started to increase during the pandemic, but over the past year, the department has seen more and more spots open.

Right now, Director of Stormwater Management Matthew Fountain says they are roughly half staffed in their field operations area.

Primarily, the department is lacking CDL drivers, construction laborers and engineers.

Fountain says less staff reduces the frequency of routine maintenance, like cleaning ditches, and makes larger projects to address flooding go slightly slower.

Fountain believes a booming construction industry in Charleston has made it difficult for the city to attract workers.

“Pay rates have been increasing, cost of living in Charleston has been increasing, and as a government, one thing we are normally not is nimble in our ability to adjust pay scales and hire just like a private company would,” Fountain says. “We tend to take a little longer to get caught up when the private sector makes a very rapid adjustment like it has in the last year to 18 months.”

Fountain says he has spoken with the mayor and council, and they have allowed him to use whatever money the department has left over in this year’s budget to help fill those vacancies.

He also said they have bought equipment that uses less people and are looking to be more proactive in maintenance schedules to cut down on driving time.

