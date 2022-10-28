Cloudy and cool final weekend of October!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds than sunshine and cooler than average temperatures are expected through the upcoming weekend! A stalled front offshore and a cool high to our north have placed our area under a cool wedge of Fall air as we wrap up the month of October. A mostly cloudy sky is expected today with a small chance of a passing shower. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be with us off and on through the upcoming weekend but not much rain is expected out of those clouds. A 20% chance of rain is in the forecast through Sunday as we experience a slow warming trend Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb to near 70 degrees Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. A bigger jump in temps will come on Halloween as our next cold front nears the area. A few showers are going to be a possibility on Monday but it’s too early to tell if any will impact trick-or-treating. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Halloween with a mild evening for the kiddos expected.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Sky. A Few Showers are Possible. High 79.

