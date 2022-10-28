SC Lottery
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.

Deputies say the driver was arrested, and he didn’t suffer any serious injuries and he will face charges.

