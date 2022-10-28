SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Coleman Blvd.

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
It happened on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard; police first tweeted about the crash at 2:07 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Coleman Boulevard after a Friday afternoon crash.

It happened on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard; police first tweeted about the crash at 2:07 p.m.

Police say one lane is open on the northbound side; and all lanes are closed on the southbound side.

“Coleman southbound at Northcutt is going to be closed for a while due to this collision,” the department stated in a tweet.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

You are encouraged to take Highway 17 coming into Mount Pleasant until the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened...
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Three community gardens coming to Tri-County
Devin Lewis Vandeneynde was sentenced to four years in prison and a lifetime of court-ordered...
Ladson man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree