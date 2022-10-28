FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Coleman Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Coleman Boulevard after a Friday afternoon crash.

It happened on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard; police first tweeted about the crash at 2:07 p.m.

Police say one lane is open on the northbound side; and all lanes are closed on the southbound side.

“Coleman southbound at Northcutt is going to be closed for a while due to this collision,” the department stated in a tweet.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

You are encouraged to take Highway 17 coming into Mount Pleasant until the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Coleman Blvd at Houston Northcutt southbound is shut down due to a collision. There is one lane open on Coleman Blvd at Houston Northcutt northbound. Officers are on scene directing traffic. Drivers are urged to take HWY 17 off the Ravenel and stay off Coleman Blvd. ^me #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.