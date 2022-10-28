FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel; traffic redirected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m.

Officials say southbound 17 is closed, and motorists should take Old Jacksonboro Road to Highway 165, then Highway 165 back to 17.

Southbound Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area is closed for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that was reported around 7:15 p.m. Deputies are investigating. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/vgg3vML8Az — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) October 28, 2022

Deputies are investigating, they say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.