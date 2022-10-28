SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel; traffic redirected

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m.

Officials say southbound 17 is closed, and motorists should take Old Jacksonboro Road to Highway 165, then Highway 165 back to 17.

Deputies are investigating, they say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

