First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

