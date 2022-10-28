Grant creates new collaborative forensic analyst within Charleston County Coroner’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will soon have a new forensic analyst working specifically to improve regional opioid overdose investigations.

The approximately $280,000 grant will create the new position and its resources needed to quickly and accurately log overdose information into state and national databases.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says often information about overdoses can reveal trends.

“As we investigate opioid deaths, there’s a lot of circumstantial information surrounding those that can be very important to families and to communities as we try to prevent other opioid deaths. And so by gathering that data, it helps us figure out systems issues or where we need to provide education to the community to prevent deaths from occurring,” O’Neal said.

According to Charleston County, the coroner’s office investigated 183 unintentional overdoses and drug related deaths in 2021. So far in 2022, the office has seen 197 of those deaths with two months left in the year.

The coroner’s office often works with community partners on prevention strategies. WakeUp Carolina is an organization that provides free Narcan and training to administer it and fentanyl test strips.

“A lot of people think that’s the end of the road, and the coroner’s office is actively engaged with so many community partners in our greater community, helping to do their part into building out solutions. Solutions being what are we seeing, what have we seen and what are the alerts we can put into place from things that we have seen,” Executive Director of WakeUp Carolina Nanci Shipman said.

O’Neal said it’s essential to have someone on staff who is inputting that information and making sure everyone in the area knows the trends.

“By making sure that we all have are speaking the same language, we’re sharing the same information, we’re making sure that that data is consistent, and that we have the right information that we’re working together in order to come up with plans on how to prevent opioid deaths in the future,” O’Neal said.

In a press release, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver confirmed a recent increase in the number of opioid related death in his jurisdiction.

“We look forward to working with our counterparts in the Lowcountry region to improve data collection and dissemination to try to prevent future drug overdoses in Berkeley County,” Oliver said.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the opioid epidemic doesn’t recognize county lines and that’s why it’s important to work together in the aftermath to get to the root of the problem.

“I look forward to working with my peers to seek ways to improve regional data sharing with stakeholders to try to prevent opioid related deaths,” Brouthers said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or encounters a substance, you’re asked to reach out to a community distributor of Narcan and fentanyl test strips, like WakeUp Carolina, or if they are in a life-threatening situation to call 911.

“The phone is heavy, it can be really heavy, to where you want to call for help, or you want to call to share that you have friends that have overdosed it’s a really hard thing to do. Fear is real. But what I do know is the feelings that we have when we lost someone or when we see someone that is struggling and it is just lots of chaos,” Shipman said.

O’Neal says the grant will provide the position for three years. She hopes in that time the work can prove to be effective in tracking data and preventing death so that it can continue and expand to other areas as well.

