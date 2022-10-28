SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened...
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
It happened on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard; police first tweeted about the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Coleman Blvd.
San Francisco police give details on the attack of Paul Pelosi at he and House Speaker Nancy...
Police news conference: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked at their San Francisco home
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years