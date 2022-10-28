Ladson man sentenced for possession of child pornography

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 27-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Devin Lewis Vandeneynde was sentenced to four years in prison and a lifetime of court-ordered supervision, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Officials say evidence presented in court showed Vandeneynde used the social media platform, Kik, to exchange child pornography with another user in the United Kingdom. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations tracked the IP address of an iPhone to Vandeneynde’s home.

Agents executed a federal search warrant on Vandeneynde’s home in February 2020. The Department of Justice says Vandeneynde confessed to possession of child pornography and a forensics search found he possessed less than 20 images including images of prepubescent minors.

The Justice Department says the investigation also revealed Vandeneynde was convicted in 2019 at a general court-martial of wrongful possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography and sentenced to six months of confinement and a dishonorable discharge from the United States Army.

The case was part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative and was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

