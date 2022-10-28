SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ladson man sentenced for possession of child pornography

A 27-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of...
A 27-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 27-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Devin Lewis Vandeneynde was sentenced to four years in prison and a lifetime of court-ordered supervision, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Officials say evidence presented in court showed Vandeneynde used the social media platform, Kik, to exchange child pornography with another user in the United Kingdom. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations tracked the IP address of an iPhone to Vandeneynde’s home.

Agents executed a federal search warrant on Vandeneynde’s home in February 2020. The Department of Justice says Vandeneynde confessed to possession of child pornography and a forensics search found he possessed less than 20 images including images of prepubescent minors.

The Justice Department says the investigation also revealed Vandeneynde was convicted in 2019 at a general court-martial of wrongful possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography and sentenced to six months of confinement and a dishonorable discharge from the United States Army.

The case was part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative and was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened...
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

Latest News

Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween.
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigate North Charleston shooting
Supplies, training, and expertise needed to grow fruits and veggies will be provided by the...
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County