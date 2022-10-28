Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in the Lowcountry is this week. Check back for scores and highlights throughout the weekend.

10/27

Philip Simmons 42, Battery Creek 0 - The Iron Horses improve to 7-3 on the season

Baptist Hill 40, St. John’s 0 - The Bobcats move to 7-2 on the year while the Islanders drop to 2-7

10/28

Summerville (8-1) at Ft. Dorchester (6-3) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (3-6) at Stratford (2-6)

Berkeley (2-7) at Cane Bay (6-2)

Socastee at Wando (2-7)

Ashley Ridge (6-3) at Stall (0-8)

Beckham (7-2) at James Island (8-1)

Colleton County (1-8) at Bluffton

Hanahan (6-2) at Beaufort

Academic Magnet (5-3) at Bishop England (1-8)

Oceanside Collegiate (7-1) at Timberland (3-6)

Edisto at Woodland (8-1)

Burke (0-8) at Cross (7-2)

Porter-Gaud (4-4) at First Baptist (4-4)

Palmetto Christian (0-8) at Colleton Prep (7-1)

Northwood Academy (0-9) at Pinewood Prep (4-5)

Dorchester Academy (5-4) at Calhoun Academy

Clarendon Hall at St. John’s Christian (5-3)

