Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 10
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in the Lowcountry is this week. Check back for scores and highlights throughout the weekend.
10/27
Philip Simmons 42, Battery Creek 0 - The Iron Horses improve to 7-3 on the season
Baptist Hill 40, St. John’s 0 - The Bobcats move to 7-2 on the year while the Islanders drop to 2-7
10/28
Summerville (8-1) at Ft. Dorchester (6-3) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek (3-6) at Stratford (2-6)
Berkeley (2-7) at Cane Bay (6-2)
Socastee at Wando (2-7)
Ashley Ridge (6-3) at Stall (0-8)
Beckham (7-2) at James Island (8-1)
Colleton County (1-8) at Bluffton
Hanahan (6-2) at Beaufort
Academic Magnet (5-3) at Bishop England (1-8)
Oceanside Collegiate (7-1) at Timberland (3-6)
Edisto at Woodland (8-1)
Burke (0-8) at Cross (7-2)
Porter-Gaud (4-4) at First Baptist (4-4)
Palmetto Christian (0-8) at Colleton Prep (7-1)
Northwood Academy (0-9) at Pinewood Prep (4-5)
Dorchester Academy (5-4) at Calhoun Academy
Clarendon Hall at St. John’s Christian (5-3)
