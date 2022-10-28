SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 10

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in the Lowcountry is this week. Check back for scores and highlights throughout the weekend.

10/27

Philip Simmons 42, Battery Creek 0 - The Iron Horses improve to 7-3 on the season

Baptist Hill 40, St. John’s 0 - The Bobcats move to 7-2 on the year while the Islanders drop to 2-7

10/28

Summerville (8-1) at Ft. Dorchester (6-3) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (3-6) at Stratford (2-6)

Berkeley (2-7) at Cane Bay (6-2)

Socastee at Wando (2-7)

Ashley Ridge (6-3) at Stall (0-8)

Beckham (7-2) at James Island (8-1)

Colleton County (1-8) at Bluffton

Hanahan (6-2) at Beaufort

Academic Magnet (5-3) at Bishop England (1-8)

Oceanside Collegiate (7-1) at Timberland (3-6)

Edisto at Woodland (8-1)

Burke (0-8) at Cross (7-2)

Porter-Gaud (4-4) at First Baptist (4-4)

Palmetto Christian (0-8) at Colleton Prep (7-1)

Northwood Academy (0-9) at Pinewood Prep (4-5)

Dorchester Academy (5-4) at Calhoun Academy

Clarendon Hall at St. John’s Christian (5-3)

