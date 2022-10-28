Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/27)
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
5-A - 3rd round
Wando 3, Ashley Ridge 1 - The Warriors advance and will host Lexington in the Lower State finals on Tuesday
2-A - 3rd round
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Academic Magnet 0 - The Landsharks will host Bishop England in the lower state finals on Tuesday
Bishop England 3, Andrew Jackson 0 - The Bishops will travel to Oceanside for the lower state finals on Tuesday
