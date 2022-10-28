SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/27)

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday(WJHG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A - 3rd round

Wando 3, Ashley Ridge 1 - The Warriors advance and will host Lexington in the Lower State finals on Tuesday

2-A - 3rd round

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Academic Magnet 0 - The Landsharks will host Bishop England in the lower state finals on Tuesday

Bishop England 3, Andrew Jackson 0 - The Bishops will travel to Oceanside for the lower state finals on Tuesday

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard

Latest News

VIDEO: Philip Simmons, Baptist Hill get wins on Thursday
VIDEO: Philip Simmons, Baptist Hill get wins on Thursday
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 10
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
No. 25 South Carolina takes on Missouri looking for more
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
No. 1 South Carolina loaded, chasing 2nd straight NCAA title