Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night.
Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder.
Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able to provide a description of what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.
