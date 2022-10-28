SC Lottery
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say

Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn...
Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night.

Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder.

Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able to provide a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

